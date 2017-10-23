Aviation Week Network Announces 2017 Program Excellence Award Winners

NEW YORK – October 23, 2017 – The Aviation Week Network today announced the winners of its 16th annual Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards, sponsored this year by Siemens PLM Software. The awards honor global aerospace and defense programs and projects, their leaders and their teams for going beyond meeting requirements to exemplify the best in value creation, leadership, adapting to complexity and executing with excellence.

Developed in 2004, the Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards were created in response to repeated concerns about the complexity and difficulty associated with managing and leading the aerospace and defense programs that are the foundation of the industry. During the evaluation process, more than 300 program management representatives from across industry and government score each application, resulting in the widespread sharing of innovative practices and processes.

“We are honored to celebrate the best of the best programs – programs that deliver results, but that also innovate new ways to bring technology to bear on some of society’s toughest problems,” said Greg Hamilton, president of Aviation Week Network. “This year’s nominees hailed from every sector of the industry, and the winners truly set the standard for what leadership and performance are all about.”

Winners were announced at the annual Aviation Week Program Management Symposium and Awards Banquet in McLean, Virginia.

Winners of the 2017 Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards are:

Supplier R&D/SDD

United Technologies Corp. Aerospace Systems: Advanced Air Data Sensor Design, Testing and Manufacturing Capabilities for Severe Icing Conditions; Brian Matheis, Technical Fellow, Aero/Thermo Fluids; Greg Seidel, Manager, Technology; Jake Dahn, Manager, Manufacturing Engineering

Supplier Production

Ball Aerospace: James Webb Space Telescope Cryogenic Electronics System; Allison Barto, Program Manager

Supplier Sustainment

Lockheed Martin Corp.: Apache Sensors Performance-Based Logistics; David Belvin, Program Director, Apache Fire Control Programs

OEM R&D/SDD

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.: Gray Eagle Extended Range; Doug Aiken, Program Manager

OEM Production

Orbital ATK: Cygnus; Frank DeMauro, Vice President/General Manager, Advanced Programs; David Hastman, Program Manager

OEM Sustainment

Lockheed Martin Corp.: Space-Based Infrared System Sustainment; Christopher Ayres, Military Space Operations, Sustain and Logistics

Special Projects

Raytheon Missile Systems: Immersive Design Center; Kendall Loomis, Center Manager

The Program Excellence initiative is supported by Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Elbit Systems of America, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Honeywell Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Corp., Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., and Rockwell Collins. For more information about Aviation Week Network’s Program Excellence Initiative, visit www.aviationweek.com/program-management-corner.

###

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

The Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries that has a database of 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week for analysis, marketing and intelligence. Customers include the world's leading manufacturers, suppliers, airlines, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this global market. The product portfolio includes Aviation Week & Space Technology, AC-U-KWIK, Aircraft Blue Book, Airportdata.com, Air Charter Guide, Air Transport World, AviationWeek.com, Aviation Week Intelligence Network, Business & Commercial Aviation, ShowNews, SpeedNews, Fleet and MRO forecasts, global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) tradeshows and aerospace & defense conferences.

ABOUT SPEEDNEWS CONFERENCES

SpeedNews Conferences, the leader in global executive events, provides targeted information and professional networking opportunities for senior level aerospace industry leaders, decision makers, financial institutions, economic development organizations, and industry analysts. These Conferences deliver an array of information and data for commercial, defense, business and general aviation, aerospace manufacturing, raw materials, and M&A developments.

SpeedNews Conferences offer an unmatched depth of market data and innovative ways to present organizations' materials. Meet with distinguished experts in the aerospace industry, learn about current trends, new products and developments, hear forecasts, and network with customers and peers. From aircraft and engine manufacturing to current financial reports and data, you will walk away with timely, crucial knowledge from these experts to help guide your business plans.

About Informa Exhibitions

With over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Boating, Beauty, Construction & Real Estate, Life Sciences, Maritime, Health & Nutrition, Agriculture and Pop Culture. Through face to face and digital channels, its transaction-oriented exhibitions enable communities to engage, experience and do business. In doing so, Informa brings together people who want to buy and sell, network, do business and gain inspiration. Industry insight, coupled with an innovative and entrepreneurial approach, provides Informa Exhibitions customers and partners with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets.

Informa Exhibitions is a division of Informa PLC, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, creating unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. Informa PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Joanna Speed

SpeedNews

+1-424-465-6501

jspeed@speednews.com



SOURCE Aviation Week Network