Although commercial and military aviation development has matured, major challenges still exist. Looking at current aircraft structural concepts, propulsion options and systems architecture, you can see that technology has revolutionized the process over the last 40 years, but current development concepts have nearly reached their limit.

In order to respond to the many challenges related to tomorrow’s air traffic demand, radical new technologies and concepts will be needed. The industry will face numerous challenges on a global scale, ranging from new public policies and regulations to changing individual values and more mobile lifestyles. To surmount these challenges, the aviation industry needs a major paradigm shift. Explore the shift to model-based engineering, the tools and technology available to support engineers, and the benefits to be seen in this white paper.