Podcast: Stealth And Counterstealth

It’s a cat-mouse-game as old as warfare -- one military tries to move unseen, the other side tries to spot the enemy before he knows it. Senior Defense Analyst Dan Katz, Managing Editor Graham Warwick and Executive Editor Jim Asker discuss the latest in stealth technology and counterstealth. Plus: Why did the U.S. use the expensive, stealthy B-2 bomber against the Islamic State insurgents, who do not have sophisticated air defenses?

