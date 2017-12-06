Aerobatic Aircraft - 2017 Aviation Week Photo Contest

A Lancair is parked in the Homebuilt show plane area during the Night Show at AirVenture 2017
Gene Soucy night acrobatics at AirVenture 2017.
A wingwalker on a Boeing Stearman flying a barrel-roll over the First World War aerodrome of Rendcombe in the Cotswold region of England, UK
Luxembourg registered Nieuport 27 replica LX-NIE demonstrating its smoke system flying home after a fly-in at St. Dizier (France)
Gene Soucy and his Fire Cat light up the night sky over Oshkosh, WI during the night airshow at AirVenture 2017.
A wingwalker on a Boeing Stearman flying near the First World War aerodrome of Rendcombe in the Cotswold region of England, UK
Gene Soucy night acrobatics at AirVenture 2017
Team of Scandinavian Air Show CATWALK Sky Cats on GRUMMAN G-164A aircraft perform during the Aero India 2017 Aero Show at Yelahanka Indian Air Force base in Bangalore, India in February 2017. Photo-R Samuel
Team Aeroshell putting on their night performance at the Wingnuts Flying Circus Airshow in Tarkio, MO
2 ship blows through smoke ring at AirVenture 2017 show
Photo taken on 26 AUG 2017. Red Bulls flying display during Radom 2017 aviation show in Poland, Radom.
