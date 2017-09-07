Perlan 2’s Soaring Achievement | SpaceX Heavy Lifter

In this week’s roundup: a look at Japan’s plans for defense spending; test cleared for the next GPS III satellite; Australia considers upgrading Seahawk helicopters; and Poland buys a training system for SW-4 helicopters....More
Lawmakers pounce on inspector’s findings regarding FAA’s next-gen ATC modernization program; Congress makes a deal to keep the government open; and a view of why it is so hard to buy military space gear....More
In the simplest terms, airlines need to maximize the value of their aircraft by increasing profits from time in the air while decreasing the costs and time on the ground. Efficient aircraft ground operations are fundamental to meeting customer service expectations...More
As industry standards and applications change over time, seal performance and service life can be affected. We must always be striving to improve materials and technologies so every aircraft part continues to deliver the highest level performance and reliability....More
As programs of record across the commercial, space and defense segments of the aerospace and defense industry have grown more complex, program and project leaders have been forced to look beyond the technical and production challenges they face....More