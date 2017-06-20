Two counter-UAS (C-UAS) systems developed in Israel are shown here at Le Bourget, designed to deal with different aspects of drone threats.

RAFAEL is showing the Drone Dome a ‘system of systems’ integrated by RAFAEL’s engineers to provide effective airspace defense against hostile drones, at ranges of 3-5 kilometers. The solution is focused at the Micro and Nano UAVs, including multirotors, used by terrorists. The system establishes hemispheric coverage for the protected site, as it detects, tracks, and neutralizes drones classified as threats flying in No-Fly zones. With very fast response rate, and using ‘soft kill’ electronic attack against drones, the system causes minimal collateral interruptions to the surrounding urban environment, maintaining maximum safety to the protected site.

The system integrates subsystems from different Israeli specialist manufacturers, including RADA that provides the RPS-42 Radar and communications intercept unit provide early warning and target detection, coupled with Controp’s MEOS EO/IR observation used for target recognition. The electronic attack segment is represented by C-Guard RD provided by Netline. RAFAEL’s Command and control system integrates these subsystems to enable effective and simple operation by a single user. The Drone Dome is designed to operate autonomously, or from command and control centers.

Elbit Systems is showing the ReDrone – a C-UAS a compact, passive sensor and effector designed to detect, identify, track and neutralize different types of drones that are flown within a range of radio frequency communication protocols. Each ReDrone unit covers a radius of about 1,000 meters; it automatically detects radio-electronic emissions associated with drones. Where two units are coupled, ReDrone can automatically locate both the drone and operator within the area covered by the systems.

Using passive, spinning direction-finding (DF) techniques ReDrone can detect and track several drones simultaneously, to provide 360-degree perimeter protection and complete, up-to- the-minute situational awareness of drone activity. After detecting a target, the ReDrone system disrupts the drone’s communication with its operator, blocks its radio and video signals and GPS positioning data, and sends it off track, preventing it from carrying out an attack.