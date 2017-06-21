John Morris, editor-in-chief of ShowNews, celebrated his 500th issue here at the Paris Air Show – that’s probably more show dailies than anyone else in history.

Morris took the helm in 1994 and pioneered expansion into defense, commercial and business aviation shows around the world, including bilingual daily magazines in China English and Mandarin.

ShowNews is the world’s oldest on-site daily news magazine, tracing its history more than 50 years to the Reading Air Show in Pennsylvania.

ShowNews informs executives with crucial information at the most important shows today: Paris, Farnborough, Singapore, Dubai, NBAA, and EBACE (Geneva), and China’s ABACE (Shanghai), Aviation Expo/China (Beijing) and Airshow China (Zhuhai). It is published in digital format on the Aviation Week Network.