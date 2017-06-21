Pratt & Whitney Canada arrives at the Paris Air Show in a festive mood, having just celebrated the manufacture of its 100,000th gas turbine engine.

Of these, 60,000 remain in service with 12,300 customers in more than 200 countries and territories. P&WC turbines of all types have generated 730 million hr. since 1963 – half this impressive total (380 million) solely attributable to the PT6 turboprop.

Serving in applications as varied as business aircraft and agricultural sprayers, the versatile PT6A ranges in power between 500 and nearly 2,000 shp. There are derivatives for other applications, including helicopters and a twin configuration for higher powers.