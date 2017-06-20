Philippine Airlines has exercised an option on seven Bombardier Q400 aircraft, bringing its total firm order to 12 of the turboprops, in a bid to win back market share it has lost to low cost carriers.

The operator will use the new aircraft, which will be configured with 86 seats across two classes—economy with a 29-in. seat pitch and and premium economy with 33—to replace older Q400s, Philippine Airlines’ CEO Jaime J. Bautista said at a joint press conference with Bombardier at the Paris Air Show.

“We think the addition of seven Q400 will allow Philippine Airlines to increase its market share. We used to be the only carrier, the dominant domestic player, but with the entry of low-cost carriers, they were able to get people who used to travel by boat or by bus and they have grown faster than us,” Bautista said.

The first of the original five aircraft will be delivered in Toronto, Canada, in July, with one per month arriving until November, while deliveries of the latest firm orders will begin from March 2018, with five arriving in 2018 and two in the latter part of 2019.

The Q400 is usually equipped with 70-85 seats, but last year Bombardier introduced a new 90-seat configuration of the Q400, which involved moving a bulkhead to add an extra emergency door.

Bombardier does not yet have a launch customer for the 90-seat version, said Fred Cromer, president of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, but the market trend is toward increased capacity, he believes.

“Recently there seems to be a lot of discussion about whether there is a market opportunity for a larger turboprop—but guess what? It’s already here," he said. "The trend we see is toward larger turboprops as airlines develop regional routes with increased passenger demand.”

Including this latest order, Bombardier has 585 Q400 aircraft on firm order and 60 operators using the aircraft worldwide. Asked for an update on the Q400 order backlog, Cromer said he would rather wait until the end of the air show to answer.