One of Israel Aerospace Industries’ areas of cyber expertise is the development and provision of cybersecurity solutions tailored to the needs of the aviation sector. “Today’s aircraft are practically flying data centers,” Esti Peshin, general manager of IAI’s cyber division, says. “As such, [they are] vulnerable to attack and require security just like any other data center.” Unlike conventional computerized systems, aviation is highly regulated, and therefore only a few companies can meet certifications and requirement for aviation systems.

Aviation business is also highly exposed – cyber attacks on airports and airlines quickly reverberate worldwide, causing significant losses, even if security is not compromised. “That’s why manufacturers, airlines and airports require the foresight and means for early warning, rapid response and efficient recovery, to mitigate cyber attacks,” Peshin says. “As a leading player in this field, with a legacy in avionics, computing and information systems, we are best positioned to provide the cybersecurity solutions addressing different players in the aviation market.”

As a pioneer in the aviation cybersecurity industry, IAI offers systems that protect aviation systems and services at the infrastructure level – flight operations, flight plans, air control and airport operations – as well as mitigation of risks to aircraft systems and avionics. “We expect to launch the first products to market within few months,” Peshin says.

How vulnerable aircraft are is a good question. In the past, hackers claimed they could compromise aircraft navigation and control systems using the flight entertainment systems. This vector has not been confirmed, but there are other vectors where aircraft could become vulnerable to attack. Although some of these vectors are known, lack of regulation has not alleviated such risks. “There is no doubt that our solutions will be able to reduce those risks, but they do not provide hermetic solutions. There are no total solutions in cyber; you always have to be alert and ahead of the threat,” Peshin cautions.