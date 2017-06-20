General Atomics showed off its next-generation ground control station at the Paris Air Show this week, letting attendees simulate flying an MQ-9 Reaper from a new, advanced cockpit configuration.

GA’s Advanced Cockpit Block 50 ground control station (GCS) is designed to reduce pilot and operator workload with its human-machine interface, which includes 3-D graphics, moving maps, and synthetic video on a touchscreen display. The overall six-screen cockpit – compared to the current system’s four screens – includes one “growth screen” that the operator can use for additional capability, for instance email or chat, said Steve De La Cruz, GA project engineer.

The Block 50 has a modular, open architecture, which will allow the air force to replace different components and field new payloads without disturbing the overall design.

“Our Block 50 team is proud of the development effort that addressed more than 700 customer requirements covering all areas of GCS performance,” said David R. Alexander, president, aircraft systems, GA-ASI. “The Block 50 GCS CDR marks the successful completion of requirements established by our air force customer.”

Under GA’s current development contract with the air force, three Block 50 GCSs have been completed and are undergoing initial developmental testing, with four additional ground stations in work including mobile shelter and fixed facility configurations, according to GA. Reaper ground and flight tests are scheduled for next year, following successful completion of the systems integration and ground test phase.

Block 50 GCS recently completed its critical design review, a key milestone toward fielding the capability. GA expects the new configuration to enhance combat effectiveness for the air force’s entire remotely piloted aircraft fleet.