China’s growing influence in unmanned aerial systems is being felt at the Paris Air Show with the western debut of its Wing Loong II medium-altitude, long-endurance armed reconnaissance system.

Making its first appearance at a Western airshow in full-scale mockup form, the 9,260-lb. (4,200 kg.) CATIC Wing Loong II is essentially a copy of the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper that can be equipped with a wide range of Chinese produced sensors and weaponry, with a maximum payload of 1,058 lb.

The prototype Wing Loong II flew for the first time in February.

Here at Paris, the aircraft is being displayed with a number of Chinese-produced weapons, including the YJ-9E anti-ship missile, the Blue Arrow 7, TL-2 and AG-300 air-to-ground missiles and the LS-9 small-diameter bomb.

The Wing Loong II is developed from CATIC’s original Wing Loong platform, which reportedly first flew in 2009.

U.S. reluctance to sell advanced unmanned systems to its Middle Eastern allies has proved a blessing for Chinese manufacturers, who have managed to sell their armed UAVs in bulk. The China Aerospace Science & Technology Corp. (CASC) has sold its CH-4 system to Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Iraq has used the platforms against the self-proclaimed Islamic State group, while Saudi Arabia has been using them against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. In March, it was announced that CASC could open a factory to build as many as 300 CH-4 systems for the Saudi armed forces over the coming years. CATIC is at Chalet 3 and Hall 2a Booth D252, and on Static Display A8.