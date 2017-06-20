The first 737 MAX 8 for Mallindo Air, delivered last month, is powered by Leap 1B engines.
CFM International is confident of winning certification for 180-min. ETOPS for both the Leap 1A and 1B engines later this month, marking significant final development milestones for the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX propulsion programs. “All the reports have been delivered and approved, and the lights are all green for EASA/FAA certification. The job is done,” says François Bastin, CFM's program executive vice president and general manager. Engine ETOPS clearance ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "CFM Certain Of Leap ETOPS".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.