Driven by increased orders of Airbus, Boeing and Comac aircraft, CFM International (Chalet 121) plans to add an extra 800 CFM56 and Leap engines to its already bulging production plan between 2018 and 2020.

The General Electric–Safran joint venture already expects to deliver 1,900 engines this year, the bulk of which – some 1,400 engines – will be CFM56s, while production of Leap engines alone is currently scheduled to reach 2,100 in 2020. On the way there, CFM will make 1,200 Leaps in 2018 and 1,900 in 2019. It is likely these numbers may be updated to reflect the additional production targets.

The extra engine tally will largely be made up of more CFM56 engines in the first two years and additional Leaps in the later part of the decade. The change in numbers will come through a stretch-out of CFM56 engines for additional A320ceo and 737 Next Generation aircraft that are expected to be announced by Airbus and Boeing at this week’s Paris Air Show. The additional Leap engines are expected to be for supplemental orders of A320neos, C919s and additional MAXs, including the newly launched -10.

“Airbus and Boeing asked us to add a collective 800 engines between now and 2020,” says GE Aviation president David Joyce. Despite the additional load on the already unprecedented production commitment, he adds, “We feel pretty good about the ramp-up. It’s not an extrapolation, it’s an interpolation. It is game on and we are ready.”

It is not clear how the additional engines will be reflected in the aircraft ramp-up plans already announced by Airbus and Boeing. Both manufacturers are expecting to increase monthly rates, with Airbus targeting 60 A320s per month by 2019 and Boeing 57 by around the same time.

The additional orders are expected to revealed at the show this week and will contribute to GE’s growing backlog of US$158 billion – some US$149 billion of which is for commercial engines. For Paris, “we are eyeballing US$15 billion in new business,” says Joyce. “So what’s not to like in this business environment?” he adds.