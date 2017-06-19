Aviation Week Network’s William (Bill) Garvey was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Aerospace Media Dinner in Paris on June 18. Bill is editor-in-chief of the leading business aviation publication, Business & Commercial Aviation (BCA).

During a career that has spanned nearly 50 years, Bill has established himself as a well-known and widely respected ambassador for aviation. He has shaped BCA into a primary source of content that drives decisions in the business aviation community, delivering vital operational, safety and management information that can immediately be put to work in the cockpit, cabin or service hangar. The magazine has won numerous editorial awards under Bill’s watch.

Bill knows aviation hardware as only an active aviator can. He holds a commercial pilot’s license and has multiengine, instrument, seaplane and glider ratings.

He began his career as a newspaper reporter on Long Island in 1968, moving on to become a writer/editor for the Associated Press. Before becoming editor of BCA, he served as managing editor of Aviation Week Television, producing more than 100 videos. Prior to that, he was the top editor for both Flying and Professional Pilot magazines, as well as a member of the senior editorial staff at Reader’s Digest.

Commenting on the award, Joe Anselmo, Aviation Week Network’s executive director for content, said: “Bill is not just a talented editor, he is also a gifted writer. He is a fountain of knowledge and has helped many of us gain a better understanding of the business aviation industry. The Aerospace Media Dinner judges have honored a long record of outstanding achievements in aerospace journalism. All of us at Aviation Week are proud to call Bill a colleague.”

Founded in 2012, the annual Aerospace Media Dinner celebrates excellence in aerospace journalism and publishing. In 2015, Aviation Week & Space Technology’s former Editor-in-Chief David North was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.