Airbus installed winglet mockups on the MSN04 test aircraft displayed in Le Bourget, but the actual devices have not yet been built nor has a supplier been picked.
Changes designed for the Airbus A380-plus upgrade package will be available for entry into service by 2020, according to A380 marketing head Frank Vermeire. Airbus gained authority to offer the package, but has not yet received firm commitments from existing or new customers. The A380-plus project targets a cash operating cost reduction of 13% to be reached through changes to the wing, maintenance intervals and cabin layout. Customers can pick only parts of the upgrade, which would reduce ...
