‘Ain’t Misbehavin’

One of a couple of dozen P-51s at Oshkosh, ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’ was delivered in October, 1944, and served stateside with the U.S. Army Air Force until joining the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1945. Declared surplus 12 years later, the Mustang was auctioned into civilian hands. It is now painted in the colors of the Mustang flown by Capt. Jesse Frey of Indianapolis, Indiana, who flew the real “Ain’t Misbehavin” in World War II in the 362nd Fighter Squadron, 357th Fighter Group.