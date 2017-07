SR Product Line Manager Ivy McIver, talks about positioning Cirrus' SR Series in the marketplace at EAA AirVenture 2017.

To view more videos TakeOffWithNik.com or Youtube.com/TakeOffWithNik

This interview was filmed and produced by Take Off With Nick at EAA AirVenture 2017. To view more videos on aviation by Nick Tarascio, go to TakeOffWithNik.com.