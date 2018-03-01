StandardAero has launched its new PowerCheck mobile application to calculate engine performance for Rolls-Royce M250 operators. The application, which builds on the company’s previous computer-based platform, uses mobile technology to create a more accessible interface compared to the original version of PowerCheck, which required Microsoft Excel. Through the use of OEM power assurance chart data, the application allows a user to select an airframe and engine type from a ...
