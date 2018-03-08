Sponsored content provided by GE

CFM International and Lufthansa Technik completed a CFM Branded Service Agreement (CBSA) on Feb. 28 to support CFM LEAP-1A engines.

Under the terms of the CBSA, Lufthansa Technik becomes part of the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) network for LEAP-1A engines.

“It is a real pleasure to welcome a provider of the caliber of Lufthansa Technik to the LEAP MRO network,” said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. “We have a very long, very successful relationship with them through the CFM56 product line. This Branded Service Agreement will take that relationship to a whole new level.

“We are very proud of what we have accomplished with the LEAP engine in terms of fuel efficiency, reliability, and daily utilization and our customers love flying this engine. We believe that the level of support Lufthansa Technik can provide will help ensure that our customers continue to reap those benefits over the life of the product.”

“We are proud to join the CFM MRO network and extend our existing, very successful partnership and collaboration beyond the CFM56 family. The LEAP engine represents the next generation of aircraft engines with state-of-the-art technology,” said Bernhard Krüger-Sprengel, vice president Engine Services at Lufthansa Technik. “We are pleased to provide state-of-the-art MRO services to our customers worldwide and are committed to continue delivering sustainable value and cost savings for airlines and lessors and their LEAP engines,”

