Sponsored content provided by GE

GE created an "In the Wild" video series that explores the many groundbreaking technologies the company introduces. Check out this latest video on GE Aviation's Peebles Test Operation site, which is truly located in the vast wilderness of Peebles, Ohio USA.

“Tested” host Adam Savage and “Innovation Nation” correspondent Alie Ward team up to feed their curiosity about how this engineering work of art makes it way from parts to plane.