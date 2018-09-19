GE Aviation has just announced two new developments for its business in Malaysia. The first is an $80 million investment in GE Engine Services Malaysia (GEESM), which was incorporated in 1997 through a partnership with Malaysia Airlines and developed as a Center of Excellence for CFM56 engines. Under GE’s renewed commitment to the GEESM facility, the aircraft engine services workshop will rent space in Subang under a long-term tenancy agreement with Impeccable Vintage Properties—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group Berhad.

The company’s financial investment will go toward expansion plans for tooling, testing and skills capabilities to support the MRO of CFM International’s LEAP engine. Work on this engine type will make the facility the first of its kind for GE outside of the United States. A timeline for expansion plans has yet to be announced.

“GE has a long history of partnership in Malaysia, and we want to see that relationship continue,” says GE Chairman and CEO John Flannery. “The GEESM Center of Excellence is one of our flagship facilities in the region and the renewed lease agreement is a testament to the great work delivered by the local talent.”

The second announcement is GE’s establishment of a Global IT Service Desk located at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. The IT hub, which is expected to be operational by the end of October 2018, will be one of three such centers worldwide. GE plans for a staff of 130 local employees to provide 24/7 dual-language Chinese-English support to all GE users worldwide.

“Malaysia offers the ideal location for GE’s commitment to accessing the best in global talent. It is a country that boasts a young, enthusiastic and highly skilled workforce with multi-language capabilities, and a supportive environment that promotes exactly the kind of technical expertise and opportunity that a company like GE is looking for,” says GE Malaysia CEO Datuk Mark Rozario. “With the new investment to expand skills and capabilities at the GEESM facility, and the path towards full operation at the Global IT Service Desk, it’s clear GE is committed to its future in Malaysia.”