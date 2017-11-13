Boeing has unveiled the final configuration of the 777X flight deck and details of the unique wing-fold control features that crews will use to stow and deploy the new twinjet’s movable wingtips. As anticipated, the flight deck is dominated by five Rockwell Collins 15.1-in. landscape-format LCDs; four across the instrument panel and the fifth centrally mounted. These are the same basic displays used in the 787 as well as the 737 MAX and—through a supplemental ...
