When the Comac C919 first flew on May 5, program managers were given 44 months to meet an unannounced target of delivering the first customer aircraft in 2020. Now five of those months have passed without the program accumulating so much as another minute of test flying. The second flight is imminent and will probably take place in October, says Chief Designer Wu Guanghui, who notes that his engineers have had many issues to attend to since the first airborne test. None of that work had ...