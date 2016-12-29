Comac has begun taxi tests with the first prototype of its C919 airliner, as the program edges toward a likely first flight in the first half of 2017. By moving the aircraft under its own power, the Chinese state manufacturer has confirmed expectation of industry sources that taxi tests would begin in 2016. Comac has said it was striving to fly the C919 in 2016, but the same sources said the aircraft would not take to the air until next year, probably in the second quarter. Since many ...
