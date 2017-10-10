VistaJet, founded in 2004, received a $150 million cash investment from private equity firm Rhone Capital in August. VistaJet President Ronald Silverman discusses what the investment means for the private jet provider and talks about the company’s growth.

In August, VistaJet received a $150 million cash investment from Rhone Capital. What does this mean for the company?

“Not only did we get the capital – which ironically at this point in our investment cycle we don’t need, so we can put that off to the side and use it for future endeavors – we also got a valuation of $2.65 billion from Rhone Capital, which is one of the most renowned investment companies in the country.”

You have no specific plans for the new investment?

“The latest investment in our company will allow us to be agile and reactive to any opportunities the market may present.”

VistaJet’s fleet now includes more than 70 Bombardier midsize and ultra-long-range business jets identically painted and outfitted. Do you have more aircraft on order?

“We received our last plane a few weeks ago, which put us at critical mass.… We will not start placing new orders before 2019.”

VistaJet has recorded significant growth in 2017. You saw a 51% growth in the total number of program hours sold in the second quarter of 2017 compared with a year ago, for example. What do you attribute that to?

“We are a leader in global private aviation. We fly customers to more global locations than anyone else, with a more sophisticated level of service.… We saw growth in the number of new customers who had previously owned aircraft either as new owners or fractional owners. Forty percent of our new business is people coming out of having owned an airplane or having been a fractional owner.”

Why?

“With our business model, VistaJet owns all of our airplanes. There’s no asset purchase. When you buy an airplane, you write a check for a lot of money. When you buy a fractional share, you write a check for a lot of money. Residual values of aircraft have plummeted.… With us, we own the aircraft.”

How do you expect to end 2017?

“We expect 2017 to continue to be successful. We reached a record high of 63% of total revenue [from program membership]. We also recorded a market-leading customer retention rate of 91% [in the first half of 2017], which is way above the norm.… We’re flattered by the results and the preference of our customers.”

VistaJet is a subscription business. Can you explain?

“Our customers commit X amount of hours to us per year over X amount of calendar days. Someone who flies 100 hours a year commits to a three-year period to do that.”

You also are launching VistaJet Direct in the U.S., a new digital membership for customers to take advantage of empty legs. You launched it outside the U.S. a couple of months ago. How does it work?

“It’s an easy way to taste a VistaJet experience without committing to a lot of hours and three years. For a nominal fee, they get access to those empty legs. There’s an app on your phone.… You’ll get an alert that says VistaJet has a jet flying empty from New York to Miami. You get preferential pricing.”