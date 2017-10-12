OneJet, which operates an air transportation network, will add Cessna CJ4 light business jets to its fleet in the first quarter of 2018, the company said.

The program with Textron Aviation will use aircraft from its pre-owned inventory. The initial order includes two CJ4 aircraft. OneJet will be assigning the aircraft to their bases in January.

OneJet will provide dedicated pilots and maintenance technicians and an assigned parts inventory as the fleet is deployed.

“We look forward to this initial deployment of the CJ4 and are excited about the prospective growth opportunities with the Cessna platform,” said Matthew Maguire, OneJet CEO.

OneJet offers more than 180 weekly flights to and from Pittsburgh, with nonstop weekday flights to Albany, Cincinnati, Hartford, Indianapolis, Louisville, Nashville, Milwaukee, Providence, and Richmond.