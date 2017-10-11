Innovative Solutions & Support’s autothrottle (A/T) system, now approved for first-generation Pilatus PC-12 turboprops, virtually is a takeoff-to-touchdown power management system for the PT6A. It finally relieves pilots of having to babysit this venerable but clearly dated engine, to prevent exceeding its torque and temperature limits. Last week, we were invited to ride along, but not to fly, IS&S’s PC-12 to see firsthand its full envelope capabilities.

At San Diego–Montgomery Gibbs (KMYF) airport, IS&S company pilot Eric Smedberg belted into the left seat of s.n. 306. We took notes from the right seat and ran the radios. The system includes a left side integrated standby display that hosts the autothrottle computer, an engine data concentrator and a throttle lever servo in the center console.

The entire A/T package weighs 7.2 lb. and costs about $60,000 installed. Currently, it’s approved as an add-on for IS&S’s PC-12 flat-panel avionics system, but STCs are in the works for other avionics packages. Expect the next approval to be for PC-12NG aircraft fitted with Honeywell Apex avionics. At the same time, IS&S is pursuing approvals of twin A/T systems for Beech King Airs. A/T packages for PC-12NG and King Air will require additional hardware and software to link the IS&S autothrottles to other manufacturers’ avionics systems.

There are two basic modes of operation: torque mode and airspeed mode. Torque mode normally is used to set takeoff and climb power. For cruise, the pilot manually can dial in the appropriate torque using flight manual data for maximum and long-range cruise, plus max endurance. Airspeed mode supported commanded airspeed and turbulence speed modes. Envelope protection includes torque, temperature, and overspeed and underspeed protections.

Pre-start and start checks remain unchanged. Once cleared for takeoff on Runway 28R, Smedberg engaged the A/T. The servo advanced the throttle smoothly to prevent torque or temperature overshoot, precisely setting the AFM published takeoff torque limit for airport elevation and outside air temperature.

As we climbed out toward Julian VOR, Smedberg switched to airspeed hold, causing the A/T to hold 160 KIAS during the ascent. But we noticed that engine torque frequently bumped up against maximum limits, rather than setting the more conservative AFM normal climb torque setting.

After leveling off at 13,500 ft. over Julian, Smedberg dialed down the selected airspeed to the minimum allowable for the aircraft, payload and fuel weights entered into the system. Fuel consumption is tracked by the computer, so minimum allowable airspeed is dynamic with weight change.

​ Smedberg allowed the aircraft to decelerate. As it approached minimum speed, the A/T advanced the throttle lever to prevent the aircraft from slowing below a safe air speed. As he maneuvered the aircraft, the A/T kept the aircraft well below the angle of attack where the stick shaker or stick pusher would have been triggered.

While most pilots will never test such envelope protection limits, they’re likely to use the A/T system for flying approaches quite routinely. We called SOCAL approach and asked for clearance to fly the RNAV (RNP) Z Runway 24 procedure into Carlsbad’s McClellan-Palomar airport.

Smedberg coupled the autopilot, programmed the IS&S flat-panel display system’s internal FMS, and dialed in 150 KIAS as the desired speed. We flew directly to Julian VOR and descended progressively to step down fixes. While IS&S FMS VNAV isn’t capable of flying directly between vertical waypoints, it will maintain a fixed-rate descent to final and missed approach fixes while respecting intermediate crossing restrictions.

The FMS also is fully capable of flying radius-to-fix curved legs, but our entry from Julian, 35 mi. east of the airport, essentially was a straight-in on a track of 257-deg. with one turn to the 245-deg. final approach course 5.8 mi. from the threshold.

On the missed approach, Smedberg pressed the TOGA button on the throttle. This initiated go-around display on the flight director and caused the A/T system to advance the throttle to maximum allowable takeoff torque.

In typically CAVU conditions in early October in San Diego, we canceled our instrument clearance and climbed southwest to 3,500 ft. We joined V-23 to fly down to Mount Soledad en route to Montgomery–Gibbs Airport for landing.

Our observations? IS&S autothrottles are a significant safety advancement for aircraft powered by PT6A turboprop engines. The PT6A A/T is the next best thing to a FADEC because it slashes pilot workload from takeoff to short final. It also provides flight envelope protections as well as guards against engine exceedances. We’ll have more to say about the system when we have a chance to fly it.