The bottom line certainly wasn’t suffering as Greenpoint Technologies signed a modification contract in August for its sixth Boeing 787 VIP interior project, including green completion work.

The job was similar to a modification announced in January this year when an aircraft undergoing green cabin completion work was sold and the desired changes were incorporated into the process to meet the requirements of the new owner.

Greenpoint began its role in the 787 completion process in 2013, investing more than $1 million in research and development into the new process of building and installation interiors in the new, all-electric, carbon fiber 787 fuselage.

The aircraft cabin alone contains approximately 26 miles of new wiring with more than 17,000 terminals that require connection to the electrical architecture without causing power overloads or interference. An entirely new data set was needed.

“From the beginning, we approached the 787 with an innovative mindset,” said Greenpoint Design Director Annika Svore Wicklund. It was a mindset that involved all aspects, from such initial challenges as decompression and floor structure attachment to leather panels and the absence of hardwood banding on the cabinetry.

The company’s first VIP 787 completion was a static display highlight at EBACE 2016, the product of a close collaboration of with Pierrejean Design Studio of Paris and aircraft acquisition and management provider Kestrel Aviation of Kirkland, Washington.

The interior was not only functional, but in many ways a work of art. Visitors were met in a grand entry foyer entrance that included domed ceilings, hardwood flooring, leather bulkheads, custom artwork and extensive accent lighting.

Perhaps most impressive was the master suite with bedroom and master washroom/lavatory. The California king bed, oversized shower and dual sinks spoke of ample space for two. It was described by Greenpoint as “a sanctuary for rest and rejuvenation.”

This year has been a particularly good one for VIP 787s at Greenpoint. In addition to the modification contracts, the company signed contracts in February for two green completion jobs with a single customer. It will be Greenpoint’s third 787-8 and the company’s (as well as the industry’s) first VIP 787-9 model.

Greenpoint’s next VIP 787-8 delivery is due in early 2018, following by two additional 787-8s inducted later that year, and the 787-9 inducted in 2019. At this point, the company claims it is tracking at 100% for on-time 787 program deliveries.

“Our clients know the complexity of these programs and the challenges they present,” said Greenpoint Executive Vice President Bret Neely. “Our on-time delivery performance and over 315,000 hours of 787 engineering design and development experience assure our clients we will perform.”