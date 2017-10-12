Cobham SATCOM, a leading manufacturer of satellite communications solutions, and Avionica, a leading aircraft data collection and data transmission manufacturer, have joined forces to provide what they deem is the industry’s smallest and lightest Inmarsat satcom solution for simultaneous cockpit and cabin communications.

Providing an innovative method for segregation of safety (FANS/CPDLC) and non-safety-related voice and data connectivity over a single channel of SwiftBroadband, the complete connectivity option brings Inmarsat’s SwiftBroadband-Safety (SB-S) technology platform to the business jet market.

The new joint solution combines Cobham’s Aviator 300D satcom system with Avionica’s avWIFI intelligent router, enabling operators to take advantage of SB-S for FANS/CPDLC/ADC-S/ACARS/Cockpit Voice, while still benefiting from SwiftBroadband in the cabin for non-safety-related voice and data use. FANS/CPDLC/ADC-S/ACARS messaging can be safely and securely segregated via the Avionica avWIFI intelligent router from non-safety related voice/data for passenger use, all via a single channel of SwiftBroadband.

Scott Beutel, regional director for Cobham SATCOM, notes the Aviator 300D, with a fuselage-mounted intermediate gain antenna, will provide a connectivity option to operators “at a price point well below historical high gain antenna solutions and will offer more connectivity flexibility than other systems.”

Cobham and Avionica recently completed integration testing at Cobham’s facility in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Cobham SATCOM is currently evaluating STC opportunities for key aircraft types such as Falcons, Challengers and Gulfstreams.