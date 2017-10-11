Riggs Brown (left), American Aero FTW general manager, presents a $22,000 donation from the FBO to Eddie Everett, representing the Navy SEAL Foundation. Everett is a retired SEAL Master Chief and combat veteran who lives in Las Vegas. The donation launches a new scholarship program with the Navy SEAL Foundation to support pilot training for former SEALs. (Also pictured: Angela Thurmond and Miranda Wade)

American Aero FTW, an FBO at Meacham International Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, helped launch a new scholarship program with the Navy SEAL Foundation with a $22,000 donation to support pilot training for former SEALs. The check was presented on the first day of the NBAA show in Las Vegas.

The Navy SEAL Foundation provides immediate and ongoing support to the Naval Special Warfare community and its families. The new scholarship program will help fill a gap in funding from the GI Bill by covering pilot training.

This marks the FBO’s fifth annual contribution to the Foundation, for a total donation of more than $83,000. Funding comes from the American Aero FTW “Red, White and Blue” program, which enables customers to contribute 10 cents from every gallon of fuel purchased. The FBO matches those donations dollar for dollar. Foundation CEO Robin King said there is considerable interest in pilot education among Foundation clientele. “This scholarship is a great way to support former SEALs as they transition out of the military and into new career opportunities,” King said. “Navy SEALs are the best that this country has to offer, and we are grateful for companies like American Aero FTW and its customers for aligning themselves with our mission.”