NATO’s Northern Flank | The MRJ Debacle

U.S. State Department approves Foreign Military Sale requests, Saudia Arabia inducts F-15SAs into fleet, Indonesian president wants to see final A400M accident report, and Raytheon wins fourth full-rate production contract for SM-6....More
Etihad acquired stakes in many troubled airlines abroad in the hope of gaining size by turning them around. But the financial burdens have proved unbearable; Etihad’s owners are switching course....More
Hope that reduced integration costs will free up funding for more frequent capability upgrades is behind industry’s willingness to embrace open avionics standards and increased competition, says U.S. Air Force....More
Lockheed Martin X-56A ready return to flight; Aurora LightningStrike vertical-horizontal transition tests; TsAGI ground-effect transport tested; BAE Systems lasers to create atmospheric lenses; U.S. Army tests Hoverbike for rapid resupply....More
In this week’s Washington Outlook: the SpaceX CEO makes a third trip to talk with Team Trump, why the idea of a wall in Mexico needs an adjustment and a look back at what happens when rhetoric meets reality....More
