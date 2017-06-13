NASA’s X-Plane Plan | Paris Air Show Aircraft

As industry standards and applications change over time, seal performance and service life can be affected. We must always be striving to improve materials and technologies so every aircraft part continues to deliver the highest level performance and reliability....More
Commercial aviation faces pressures from several fronts, including volatile gas prices, demands for low airfares, a global multi-echelon supply chain, and the need to keep the fleet flight-ready at all times. One of the key aircraft availability drivers is time spent in maintenance....More
Airport managers increasingly face operational challenges from steady passenger growth, terminal congestion, rising costs, and difficulty in funding infrastructure. These factors are a simple recipe for deficient facilities, poor service, and unhappy passengers....More
This booklet examines the components of NextGen, why Performance-Based Navigation (PBN) functions are important for current and future operations, and how NextGen affects you as an aircraft owner/operator....More