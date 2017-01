#5 Security Delay | 0.18%

Security delays can be caused by “evacuation of a terminal or concourse, reboarding of aircraft because of security breach, inoperative screening equipment and/or long lines in excess of 29 min. at screening areas,” according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

In May 2016, the Transport Security Administration (TSA) came under fire for extremely long-wait lines and a 2015 release of a 95% failure rate for detecting weapons and explosives during a TSA-run test. Subsequently, Kelly Hoggan, the assistant administrator for office of global strategies, resigned.

During the wait-time crisis, an initiative was created to increase communication of the delays with the #ihatethewait campaign, which led to more TSA screeners and resources being assigned to remedy the issue.