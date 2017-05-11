Swiss MRO SR Technics has added the Airbus A350 and the LEAP-powered version of the A320neo line maintenance capabilities at its facilities in Zurich and Geneva.

The adding of the services will see SR Technics handle everything from routine checks to major overhauls on the aircraft.

Line services began in Zurich last month, according to SR Technics, while Geneva capabilities commenced at the beginning of May.

It also confirmed that later in the summer, its largest line station located at London Gatwick Airport will begin services for both of the aircraft.

With the growing number of approvals across its sites, Jakob Straub, SR Technics’ head of line maintenance, foresees a busy summer period across its line network, which last year carried out more than 120,000 line maintenance events.

Straub added: “We focus on customer needs, offering state-of-the-art service for their fleets 24/7 and all-year around, not to mention the fact that our local technicians strive for quality and efficiency to meet the tight turnaround times.”