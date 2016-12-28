S7 Engineering Paints Non-Russian Airline Aircraft

Air Astana, Kazahstan’s national carrier, contracted S7 Engineering to paint this Airbus A321 in November. S7 used an Akzo Nobel base coat and clear coat for the paint and created the stencils and placards in-house at its Mineralnye Vody facility.
The complete paint job took eight days.
Air Astana's A321 (pictured) was the fourth aircraft operated by a foreign carrier painted in Mineralyne Vody, which is about a 2-hr. flight from Moscow. The first was a Boeing 757-200, also operated by Air Astana, which S7 Engineering painted in the spring 2016.
Engineering Holding set up the Mineralnye Vody facility in 2011, and acquired S7 Engineering, ATB Domodedovo, Sibir Technics and Angar that same year. S7 Engineering’s Mineralyne Vody paint facility (pictured) opened in 2014.
In September, S7 Engineering painted a Bombardier CRJ200 from Zoom Air, a regional airline from India.
S7 Engineering, part of Engineering Holding, is seeing increased demand for painting Western-built aircraft.
