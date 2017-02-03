Florida-based MRO PEMCO World Air Services has promoted John Wing to senior MRO manager.

Wing, who was previously a program manager for one of PEMCO’s U.S. airline customers, will oversee all maintenance operations at its Tampa facility.

This includes holding responsibility for the overall operation of the maintenance department, including recognized authority with the FAA and other regulators, new business development, aircraft delivery schedules, manpower and man-hours, budgets, training, and maintaining facilities, equipment and tooling.

He joined PEMCO in 2008 as a lead A&P mechanic, before ascending to roles including supervisor, weekend-and-night shift production manager and eventually program manager.

“John is a proven asset to the company; he brings leadership skills that keep all departments in harmony,” said PEMCO vice president of maintenance Shane King, to whom Wing will report.