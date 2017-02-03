The air transport industry has a history associated with leading-edge technology, increasing levels of efficiency and safety, and massive expansion of its services. This has been possible due to substantial investment across the whole aviation value chain. Flying was once the privilege of a wealthy minority; it has become affordable for vast numbers of people and now is the most popular way of traveling long distances. This is all truly remarkable. It is a tribute to those who have ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Opinion: Pressures Of Digital Revolution Are Intensifying" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.