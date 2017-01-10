Over the next five years, the turboprop market will continue to see a decline in overall demand. The turboprop in-service fleet is projected to decline at a 2.7% CAGR, while turboprop MRO demand will decline by only 0.1%. In comparison, the turbofan in-service fleet will increase at a 2.6% CAGR and turbofan MRO demand will increase by 2.2%. This correlation indicates that turboprop aircraft will continue to become increasingly expensive as the active fleet retires.

See 2017 Commercial Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast, Aviation Week Network for more information.