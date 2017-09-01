In a rapidly expanding market where favorable fuel prices mean extended use of older aircraft, the need for aircraft-on-ground (AOG) support continues to grow. Considering the high price tag (up to $100,000 per day) of an AOG situation, airlines are continuously looking for ways to minimize or prevent such downtime before it occurs. To stand out in the AOG marketplace, MRO providers are taking advantage of customized services and digitization to enhance their offerings. New ...