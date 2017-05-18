Lufthansa Technik Middle East’s (LTME) new facility located in the Aviation District at Dubai South has become fully operational.

The new center, inaugurated at a ceremony on Tuesday (May 16), began initial component repair services in February by repairing an Etihad Airways-operated GE90 engine inlet cowl.

Since then, LTME said thrust reverser and radome repairs have been carried out. Other capabilities at the site include airframe and engine-related component support, AOG services, landing gear and engine wash services targeting commercial and VIP operators in the region.

It also has an expanded materials pool covering components for the Boeing 787, 777 and the Airbus A320 and A350 aircraft.

Ziad Al Hazmi, CEO Lufthansa Technik Middle East, said the site’s inauguration is a “major milestone” for the German MRO in the region.

It also runs another facility close to Dubai International Airport, which Lufthansa Technik confirmed will remain operating.

Al Hazmi added: “Over the past weeks we have received high interest regarding our new capabilities from different commercial aircraft operators based in the Middle East.”