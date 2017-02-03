Lufthansa Technik (LHT) has completed the cabin interior installation for Lufthansa's first Airbus A350-900.

After taking delivery of the aircraft at the Airbus delivery centre at Toulouse Blagnac Airport on December 21, Lufthansa flew its first A350-900 from there to Munich Airport, where the airline is basing the aircraft.

LHT then inducted the A350-900 into its maintenance hangar at Munich Airport to perform the extensive series of cabin installations which Lufthansa required for the aircraft.

On February 1, LHT announced it had completed all the installations ‒ its engineers and technicians performing more than 1,700 work-hours on the aircraft in the process ‒ and had obtained a supplemental type certificate from EASA for the A350-900 cabin installation, allowing the aircraft to enter commercial service.

“A total of 20 employees from our team worked with colleagues from Munich, Hamburg and Frankfurt on the aircraft over the past three weeks,” says Sven Pawliska, who heads LHT’s MRO activities on Lufthansa's Munich long-haul fleet.

“The installation of the Premium Economy Class and new self-service racks in the Business Class were among the upgrades that are most visible to passengers,” adds Pawliska.

LHT also used the first Munich A350-900 cabin installation to train additional employees on the aircraft type. To date, LHT has invested just under 10,000 course days in total in training its employees for MRO work on Lufthansa’s A350-900s, according to the company.

Development of LHT’s A350-900 maintenance concept required close cooperation between its aircraft maintenance unit in Munich and Lufthansa Technik Engineering in Frankfurt.

Various LHT engineers will relocate their offices from Frankfurt to Munich when Lufthansa begins commercial operations with the A350-900 later this month.

Additionally, engineering staff from Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Panasonic ‒ which is providing the eX3 in-flight entertainment (IFE) system and eXConnect Ku-band Global Communications Suite connectivity pairing for Lufthansa's A350-900 cabins ‒ will be on hand to provide support during Lufthansa's first few weeks of A350-900 commercial flying.

The employees from those companies have been placed on site at Munich Airport with the aim of ensuring that Lufthansa's A350-900 fleet achieves a high level of dispatch reliability from the outset.

Lufthansa will station in Munich the first 10 of the 25 Airbus A350-900s it has ordered to date. Delhi and Boston will be the first two destinations Lufthansa serves with A350-900s.

Each Lufthansa A350-900 will be outfitted in a three-class cabin configuration offering 293 passenger seats ‒ 48 in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy and 224 in Economy Class.

Installation of Panasonic's eX3 IFE system in Lufthansa's A350-900s will allow the airline's passengers to make a selection from the on-board IFE programme from home and add their favourite items to a playlist, up to six weeks before leaving for their trip.

To use this service, passengers must load the Lufthansa Companion App on to their tablets or mobile phones. Once on board, each passenger then synchronises his or her personal favourite playlist with the screen in front of the seat.

The eX3 IFE system also provides passengers the option of using their own mobile devices as second screens.

During their flights, passengers can choose from their playlists of favourites. They can also use the A350-900’s IFEC system to retrieve flight information, visit social media websites via Lufthansa's free FlyNet service, conduct online shopping in the Lufthansa WorldShop, or find out more about the destinations to which they are travelling.

The Lufthansa Companion App is free and is already available for Android devices, from the Google Play Store. It will also soon be available for Apple iOS devices, from the Apple iTunes Store.

Lufthansa's entertainment programme offers a choice of 100 films; 200 TV programmes; an extensive audio programme with albums, playlists and audio books; video games; and a children's section offering many different films and music, as well as information about Lufthansa.

Current news and sports reports from live TV channels can also be accessed via the seat screen or via the FlyNet portal.

The flight information Lufthansa is making available in the A350-900 also provides passengers with a 3D digital travel experience. New interactive options make it possible for passengers to see the flight route in advance and call up various different flight views.

The seatback IFEC screens in all cabin classes in Lufthansa's A350-900s will be larger than the comparable screens in its other long-haul aircraft types. The user interface provided by Lufthansa's A350-900 IFE system gives passengers a choice of 10 different languages.