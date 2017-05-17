Kenya Airways has signed an extended contract for AFI KLM E&M subsidiary EPCOR to oversee auxiliary power unit (APU) maintenance on its fleet of Boeing 737NG as well as now covering 787 aircraft and Embraer 190 regional jets.

Under the terms of the agreement, which runs for an undisclosed period, APU services will include overhauls, repairs and logistics support from its facility in Amsterdam.

Spare APU supplies for Kenya Airways are also included in the deal.

Martyn Haines, technical director at Kenya Airways, said that EPCOR's presence in the APU maintenance market is unique and will greatly aid the African carrier’s operations.

“We also have intimate knowledge of how well their solutions perform having used their services in the past,” Haines said.