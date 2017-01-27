Ethiopian Airlines, with its main hub in Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, has added 40 aircraft to its fleet since 2006. Over the past decade, Ethiopia's flag carrier has added six leased and 10 owned Boeing 787-8s. It also added 14 737-800s. Over all, the airline now leases 37 of its aircraft and owns 35, compared to 2006 when it leased 19 aircraft and owned 13.

