Airline profitability the past few years has been buoyed by low fuel prices, but as brent crude futures increase—they were $55.63 per barrel on Jan. 17, according to Reuters—expect airlines and MROs to react. Delta Air Lines has decided to keep capacity flat for the first quarter as it anticipates fuel prices during the period to be $1.68-1.73 per gallon, which is 30% higher than in 2016, when oil prices were closer to $35 per barrel, reported Aviation Daily, another Aviation ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "How Will Aftermarket React To Rising Fuel Costs?" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.