HAECO Component Overhaul (Xiamen) has become an authorized repair center for Panasonic Avionics and will provide coverage on its inflight entertainment and communications technology.

Technical staff at the Xiamen facility, trained in Panasonic products, will now be able to carry out repairs across the avionics giant’s global customer base.

HAECO Component Overhaul (Xiamen), part of the HAECO Group, specializes in aircraft component and infight entertainment & connectivity repair services for airlines and aircraft operators situated in the Asia-Pacific region.

HAECO said all repairs carried out at its China facility will carry Panasonic warranties, bringing it in line with other companies across the Panasonic repair network.

Along with the IFEC component services, the HAECO subsidiary also holds capabilities for technical and logistics support, as well as OEM warranty administration to airlines and aircraft operators in Mainland China.

Clement Au, general manager, component repair & overhaul, HAECO Group, said: “By combining the respective strengths of both an OEM and a component repair specialist, this collaboration is mutually beneficial.”