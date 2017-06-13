

GE Aviation has bolstered its services division by acquiring OC Robotics, a UK-headquartered designer and manufacturer of commercial snake-arm robots and software specifically for confined and hazardous environments.

Jean Lydon-Rodgers, vice president and general manager of GE Aviation's Services organization, said the acquisition of OC Robotics will lend important expertise to the way the OEM repairs customer engines, with its snake-arm robotics capable of conducting inspections, fastening and cleaning when integrated with tooling.

“This acquisition will expand our component repair development capabilities and increase the efficiency of the on wing support team as they perform inspections and repairs on our customers' engines,” Lydon-Rodgers said.

OC Robotics managing director Craig Wilson meanwhile said that the buyout by GE will help the company explore growth opportunities in the aviation sector.

Formed in Bristol in 1997, OC Robotics’ automation products are also used in the construction, nuclear and security sectors.