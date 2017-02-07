FL Technics has commenced operation of its third line maintenance station in Georgia by opening a new center at Batumi International Airport.

It will hold line capabilities for Airbus A320 and Boeing 737NG aircraft types, with Turkish Airlines confirmed as the center’s first customer.

The Lithuania-headquartered MRO said the opening of its latest line station now means it has a presence at all of Georgia’s international airports.

FL Technics said that the line station’s location would also make it a viable destination for airlines from surrounding regions such as the Middle East.

Karolis Statkus, head of line maintenance department at FL Technics, said: “The strong presence in airports of Georgia puts us in a great position to serve FL Technics’ most important clients from neighboring countries as well as the Middle Eastern carriers, which are showing increasing interest in the country for connecting routes.”