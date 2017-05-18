FL Technics has signed a CAMO support agreement with Russian carrier Nordavia Regional Airlines.

Lithuanian MRO FL Technics will provide full engineering support services on the airline’s fleet of Boeing 737-500s, which currently total nine aircraft.

Services will also include AD/SB evaluation, reliability analysis and engine condition monitoring, among other engineering coverage.

Anatoliy Semenuyk, CEO of Arkhangelsk-based Nordavia, said the airline had been looking for an MRO partner able to ensure continued airworthiness for its Western-build Boeing fleet at relatively short notice.

As well as the 737, FL Technics’s CAMO capabilities also extend to Airbus A320 Family and A330 jets, Boeing 757, Boeing 767, Bombardier CRJ-200 and Embraer-145/170, SSJ100 aircraft types.