LYON, France—Tarmac Aerosave has received the first-ever Airbus A380 to enter storage at its Tarbes, France, facility. The aircraft, bearing serial number MSN 03, entered service in 2007 with Singapore Airlines. The carrier just returned the aircraft to its owner, German-based lessor Dr. Peters Group. The aircraft will be stored “in flight condition,” meaning Dr. Peters is looking for a new operator. If the owner cannot transition ...
